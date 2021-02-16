OLEAN — Mike Copenhaver, sport knife edge finisher for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will mark 25 years with the company on Feb. 18.
Copenhaver joined Cutco on Feb. 18, 1996 as an assistant wood shop operator. He was also a shear operator, machine finisher, mold press operator, maintenance mechanic, recessed edge grinder, assembler, wheel hafter and high speed buffer before accepting his current position on Aug. 3, 2020.
Copenhaver lives in Smethport Pa., with his wife, Barbara. He has two children, Chad and Denna.