BRADFORD, Pa. — American Refining Group Inc. announced that David Cook has been selected to succeed the late Dan Palmer as its crude-producer-relationship manager in Pennsylvania and New York.
Palmer passed away Feb. 22 from complications due to COVID-19.
Bill Murray, an ARG vice president of crude supply and logistics, said Palmer "was a very important member of our team. He served ARG, our Pennsylvania and New York crude suppliers and the entire Bradford community extremely well throughout his career.
“We feel fortunate to have identified an experienced industry professional in David Cook to succeed Dan in such a critical role for us,” Murray said.
Cook comes to ARG from Reliance Well Services in Erie, where he served as sales manager since early 2015. Prior to his time with Reliance, Cook worked nine years as field sales rep with Universal Well Services in Meadville, where he began his oil-industry career as a well site hand in September 1996. He earned promotion to well site supervisor in 2004, the role in which he served until being named field sales rep in 2006.
“Having worked many years in the Pennsylvania and New York oil fields in a variety of roles, David is very familiar with the conventional oil industry and the importance of building and maintaining strong and positive relationships with all crude suppliers and stakeholders," Murray said.
Cook’s primary responsibility is to serve conventional crude oil producers and to secure long-term crude supply for ARG’s Bradford refinery. He will work to ensure their customer service and hauling needs are met and that all crude oil meets ARG’s quality guidelines.
A graduate of Townville High School, Cook studied computer programming and advanced mathematics at Crawford County Career & Tech Center. He lives in Edinboro.