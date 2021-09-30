OLEAN — For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Tuesday by showing support for its community with donations to local nonprofits.
In total, Community Bank donated $53,750 to nonprofits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, four branches in Cattaraugus County contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice:
• Allegany donated to Intandem, which supports individuals with development disabilities in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties.
• Franklinville donated to Christmas Spirit, which provides clothes, food and gifts for families in need.
• Randolph donated to the Cattaraugus County 4-H to support youth agricultural programs.
• Salamanca donated to the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association to help purchase costumes and lighting.
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.