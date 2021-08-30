OLEAN — Chris Taylor, auto machine grinder for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service on Thursday.
Taylor joined the company on Aug. 26, 1996, as a kitchen tool operator. He was also an assembler, wheel hafter, CNC profile grinding operator, packing clerk, mold press operator, heat treater, hard straightener and ultrasonic cleaning operator before assuming his current position on Aug. 16, 2010.
Taylor lives in Shinglehouse, Pa., with his wife, Jessica. He has three sons, Brody, Bowen and Tucker, along with a daughter, Arya, and a step-daughter, Emily.