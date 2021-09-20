OLEAN — A proposal to convert the former Market Basket warehouse into affordable housing and homes for those with disabilities remains on the table.
Officials with Webster-based CDS confirmed they are actively seeking funds for a proposed $10 million project to renovate the warehouse for dozens of apartments at 422 E. State St.
“We are still working through the extensive process of securing the necessary capital funding,” said Tom DeRoller, executive director of CDS Wolf Foundation, declining to comment further on the proposal.
City officials said they continue to offer assistance as necessary for the redevelopment, one of several large-scale housing projects currently in the planning or construction phases.
“In June they came to the Planning Board and asked for an extension,” said Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development.
It was the second time an extension was granted. While not very common, other various projects approved by the board have required similar extensions in recent years — the majority tied to funding delays.
The property has not been purchased, Kerper added, with county tax records indicating it remains the property of Cyndale of New York Inc.
Kerper said it is not out of the ordinary for projects to take time to fund.
“They applied to several sources of funding and they were denied — so they are applying again,” she said.
The proposal first came forward in 2018. The development would include extensive interior renovations, but the facade will remain mostly unchanged. Internally, the building will be split into 22 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, while some community areas will also be created. Officials previously told the Times Herald that the apartments would be set up to allow for conversion to handicapped-accessible units relatively easily.
Beyond those with disabilities, the affordable housing would target small families making between $25,000 and $35,000 a year, and would not utilize the Section 8 federal housing voucher program.
First proposed in early 2018, the project then carried an estimated $10 million cost, funded through tax credits and private investments. Developers originally sought a share of the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding — and was one of the proposals vetted by the local steering committee and sent to Albany — but the project was one of several that went unfunded. Competitive housing tax credits were also sought.
An agreement was penned with the city in 2019 for CDs to pay the equivalent of the site’s city property taxes despite the nonprofit’s tax-exempt status. A similar agreement was not pursued with Cattaraugus County or Olean City School District for similar payments.
Several other projects have been announced or begun construction in the last year — the first large-scale housing developments in the city in decades.
In November, Savarino Companies of Buffalo began renovations on the First National building after more than a quarter century of vacancy in the landmark structure. That project seeks to create more than 20 market-rate housing units on the upper floors of the structure. Originally expected to be done within 11 months, no opening date has been publicly announced.
Announced earlier this summer, the new owners of the Olean Center Mall indicated plans to demolish the former Bon-Ton anchor store plans to build an $18.5 million housing project with 60 units for senior citizens. The mall was purchased Dec. 4 by Olean Town Centre, LLC, led by developer Angelo Ingrassia of Rochester. Ingrassia has worked to renovate the former Irondequoit Mall east of Rochester, including senior housing, community space, and commercial space.