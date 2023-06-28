OLEAN — Angela Castle, software development supervisor at Cutco Corp., has been promoted to software development manager.
Castle joined the company on May 16, 2005, as an intern and then was hired as a full-time web programmer in June 2008. She was also a programmer/analyst and senior web programmer before being promoted to her current position on Feb. 15, 2020.
Castle is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in general business. She lives in Olean with her husband, Allen, and their daughter, Cecelia.