OLEAN — Mary Burr, senior accountant for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, is retiring July 1 after 32 years with the company.
Burr joined Cutco on Sept. 16, 1988, as an accounting clerk. She was also an accounts payable clerk, payroll clerk, senior accounting clerk and inventory/fixed asset accountant before she was promoted to her current position on Feb. 1, 2018.
A graduate of Erie Business Center, Burr lives in Port Allegany, Pa., with her husband, Bruce. She has a son, Ryan, and a daughter, Andrea, along with two stepsons, Chris and Daniel.