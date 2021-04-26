OLEAN — Robin Bowser has been promoted to branch manager of Community Bank N.A.'s Portville branch, located at 7 N. Main St.
Bowser has more than 40 years of experience in the banking industry and was previously branch manager of the Community Bank in Salamanca. Prior to that she was branch manager of Community Bank in Delaware Park.
In her new role, Bowser will manage a team responsible for mortgages, loans, opening accounts and referrals. She came to Community Bank in 2001 after the bank merged with Fleet Bank. Her extensive banking experience also includes assistant manager and investment representative while at Fleet Bank.
“Robin has been an integral part of our Community Bank team for more than 20 years and we’re thrilled to honor her commitment to the bank with this promotion,” said Eric Garvin, Community Bank vice president and regional retail banking manager. “Robin will be a vital asset to the Portville North Main Street branch and will help her team continue to serve the needs of our customers.”
Bowser lives in Olean and previously served as a past member and president of the Kiwanis Club of Olean and currently serves as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Salamanca.