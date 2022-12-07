OLEAN — The city of Olean Boost Business Grant program will continue accepting applications into January.

Created in March, the Common Council authorized two funds for the program — $100,000 for real estate assistance and $100,000 for marketing assistance. The funding comes from part of the city’s allocation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College was contracted to handle applicant screening and assistance, with the Common Council making the final up-or-down decision.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social