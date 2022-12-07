OLEAN — The city of Olean Boost Business Grant program will continue accepting applications into January.
Created in March, the Common Council authorized two funds for the program — $100,000 for real estate assistance and $100,000 for marketing assistance. The funding comes from part of the city’s allocation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College was contracted to handle applicant screening and assistance, with the Common Council making the final up-or-down decision.
Officials announced that more than 45 businesses have received funds, but city officials have not released information on what firms have received assistance.
In September, officials announced there was around $19,500 in aid left under the program. At that time, the geographic boundaries of the rental assistance program were extended. Now, businesses anywhere in the city may apply. Previously, the program was limited to just commercial and industrial businesses between the 600 block of North Union Street to the 600 block of South Union Street, as well as West State and Wayne streets to their intersections with 12th Street.
The rental program allows a business to apply for up to 25% of real estate payments over two years — including rent, mortgage and land contract payments. The marketing program has also been reopened for applicants.