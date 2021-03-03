OLEAN — Patricia Bokman, previously warehouse coordinator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to shipping supervisor.
In her new role, Bokman will continue to supervise the engraving and receiving areas, with the additional responsibility of supervision of the company’s Costco operations.
Bokman joined the company on May 29, 1990 as a secretary in the shipping department. She was later a warehouse assistant before being promoted to her most recent position on Sept. 10, 2007.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, Bokman lives in Allegany with her husband, Scott.