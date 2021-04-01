OLEAN — John Blackwell, auto machine grinder for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service at the company in February.
Blackwell joined Cutco on Feb. 13, 1996 as a shear operator. He was also an auto CNC/DD operator, etcher, wood shop operator, CNC handle polish operator, CNC profile grinding operator and mold press operator before accepting his current position on Feb. 10, 2005.
Blackwell lives in Bradford, Pa., with his wife, Laura. He has four children, John, Eli, Cassidy and Arianna.