OLEAN — Pam Bailey, marketing manager for Cutco Corporation, has marked 25 years of service with the company.
Bailey joined Vector Marketing Corporation on June 25, 1996, as a part-time customer service representative. She was also a field specialist, marketing assistant and product marketing coordinator before being promoted to her current position on Dec. 1, 2011.
A graduate of SUNY Buffalo and St. Bonaventure University, Bailey lives in Olean with her husband, Dan. They have a son, Nick, and a daughter, Gabrielle.