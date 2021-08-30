OLEAN — Lynne Austin, distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service on Aug. 12.
Austin joined Cutco on Aug. 12, 1996, as an etcher. She was also a CNC profile grinding operator, wiper, packer/checker, shear operator, ultrasonic cleaning system operator, shipping clerk, packing clerk, shear finisher and shear grind operator before assuming her current position on Jan. 10, 2018.
A resident of Allegany, Austin has one son, Brandon. She is the daughter of Jim Austin, a Cutco Cutlery retiree.