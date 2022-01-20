OLEAN — Perry Attwell, departmental generalist for Cutco Cutlery Corp., marked 25 years with the company on Thursday.
Attwell joined Cutco on Jan. 20, 1997, as a high-speed buffer. He was also a recessed edge grinder, shear operator, master mechanic, master mechanic 1/c, auto handle polisher, CNC profile grind operator, transfer polish operator, ultrasonic cleaning operator, wood shop operator, flatware operator, machine finisher, blade prep operator, maintenance laborer, cleaning line operator, edge finisher, heat treat operator and maintenance mechanic before accepting his current position on Aug. 3, 2020.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Attwell lives in Olean with his wife, Ruth. He has a son, Perry Jr., and a daughter, Larena, who is a service representative with Cutco's Vector Marketing Corp.