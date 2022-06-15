LITTLE VALLEY — Ashley Reed has joined Cattaraugus County Bank as vice president for commercial lending.
A lifelong Springville resident, Reed comes to CCB from Chemung Canal Trust Company where she served as a commercial relationship manager, AVP, responsible for bringing in new loan opportunities and generating commercial lending portfolios throughout the Buffalo and Western New York region.
Prior to that, Reed served in the same capacity for Bank of Buffalo. In her new role, she will cover the Springville, Little Valley and Salamanca market areas and will be reaching further into Erie County and the Southtowns.
“I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to Springville and the Southtowns,” said Reed, who notes that in her short tenure with CCB has enjoyed the positive and collaborative culture of the company.
“I am eager to connect with local businesses to create meaningful relationships to facilitate growth and success and make an impact in the community my family and I live in,” she added.
Reed earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Hilbert College where she earned the John T. Kennedy Memorial Award for attaining the highest scholastic average for a junior accounting major.
Cattaraugus County Bank was established in 1902.