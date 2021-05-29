Area greenhouses expecting another busy season of gardening popularity

OLEAN — Flower and vegetable gardening had a popularity boom in 2020 not seen in over a decade, and that is expected to continue this summer.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact, local growers Miller’s Farm Market and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse both experienced huge increases in sales the previous summer. And thanks to beautiful weather early this spring and that renewed interest, both are on track for another great season.
“Everybody seems very excited for all aspects of gardening,” said Shanna Miller, co-owner of Miller’s Farm Market. “We see so many new faces. I’d say hundreds of new faces last year and even more this year, which is fantastic.”
Miller said they’ve been selling record numbers of vegetable plants, hanging baskets, annuals, perennials and more already this spring. She said a lot of younger generations are trying to garden for the first time, eager to learn how to grow flowers and vegetables alike.
“We were so thankful that we were deemed essential last year and a lot of folks have been drawn back to it,” she added.
Dan Evans, owner of Pleasant Valley, said customers were out buying flowers earlier than usual this spring and that continued through May, due in part to ongoing COVID restrictions. He said many bought early to make sure they could get the plants they wanted before they sold out.
“They’re fixing up their homes and yards again, so it’s going to be a very busy year,” he said. “We’re thankful, that’s for sure.”
Although it was a slow start when COVID-19 first hit, Evans said 2020 ended up as their best year in a long time. “We were closed last year for Easter, but once things got rolling we were very busy,” he added.
Evans purchased the business 36 years ago when it was Olean Greenhouses. Today, Pleasant Valley has about half an acre of greenhouses and an outdoor nursery with about 18 people on staff this spring.
Although the vegetable season is just starting, Evans said numbers are already going strong. He said they haven’t seen many shortages with the usual suspects as great sellers such as zucchini, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers as well as herbs like basil and cilantro.
“There’s always new flower combinations, and new varieties of flowers that come out every year, and we certainly try to have those,” he explained.
Miller’s Farm Market began in 1983 by Shanna’s great-uncle Dick Miller, and her father, Keith, took over the business in the mid-1990s. After graduating from Ohio State and working at another greenhouse in Michigan, Shanna returned to the family business in 2014.
Miller said they begin planting at their seven greenhouses at the farm in November, which made April 2020 a nerve racking time when they didn’t know if they’d be able to open. But after selling so much last summer, she said they increased nearly every aspect of their production by 40 percent.
“Every year has its own challenges, but that’s been a great challenge for us learning how much we can grow in our greenhouses without sacrificing quality,” she explained. “It’s certainly taught us a lot of flexibility.”
Miller said the roughly eight-person full time staff was a big help, rising to the occasion to figure out what they could accomplish and making sure the plants got to the market. But producing bigger numbers also gives them the flexibility to move individual plants around and go with the trends more quickly, she explained.
“The trends come a lot quicker it seems like now, but it’s a good challenge and we’re always here for it,” she said. “We’ll work as hard as we can to meet the demands.”
For Pleasant Valley, Evans said the area is so beautiful in the spring and summer that people like to be outdoors and see their plants grow. He said people saw the joy of being outdoors and gardening where maybe they had been too busy or traveling or camping other summers.
“Last summer a lot of people rediscovered just how beautiful they can make their homes, relieve some stress and just make the best of what was going on,” he added.
At Miller’s, some of the popular specials include a veggie variety six-pack, succulent welcome pots, patio veggies and veggie hanging baskets. Miller said they’re always looking for new sizes and adaptations on how to make vegetables easier to grow, easier to try and more fun for folks. Last year they started a weekly veggie pick-up program that will return this summer.
“It’s just a very rewarding experience for folks to nurture something and grow something, especially with veggies because then there’s the end product of being able to harvest it,” she said. “The flower part of it is just coming home and feeling relaxed and comfortable and welcome and proud of your house.”
Although it’s still early and weather dependent, Evans said the season looks to be strong again.
“It’s been a very busy season, everybody is starting to get tired,” he joked. “We’ll start to close Sundays once July gets here, and that makes it nice since everybody gets a day off then.”
Miller said they are thankful for all the support from customers new and old, especially during a time when many people weren’t leaving their homes, and is proud of her staff for the work they put in at both their production farm and the market.
“We were super grateful we were able to be open and essential last year, and that folks felt safe enough to come and shop and to put their trust in us for their plants,” she added.
Miller’s Farm Market is located at 1685 Olean-Portville Road in Weston Mills. It is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (716) 372-2521 for more information.
Pleasant Valley Greenhouse & Nursery is located at 2871 Route 16 north of Olean. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except July through October. Call (716) 373-2929 for more information.