OLEAN — Daniel Antonioli, director of logistics for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire on Feb. 1 after 43 years with the company.
Antonioli joined Cutco on Jan. 15, 1979, as a cutler of special products. He was also a finisher/repairman of special products, auto machine grinder, production supervisor, shipping and warehouse supervisor, warehouse superintendent and business unit manager before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 1, 2019.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Antonioli has a Master of Science degree with a concentration in professional leadership from St. Bonaventure University. He lives in Shinglehouse, Pa., with his wife, Alicia. They have a daughter, Tara, and two sons, Jason and Joshua.