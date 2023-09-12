ALLEGANY — Join the Allegany Area Historical Association for a sneak preview of their new website on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 25 N. Second St.
The new website and logo were created by Tricia Isham Web Design, LLC in conjunction with Susan Kalman, AAHA secretary-treasurer. Partial funding for this project is from a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation Arts and Culture Initiative at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which includes nine counties in western New York.
The Center will be open for those who wish to see the displays, do family research or bring information for the Historic Homes project. Any house that is over 100 years old is eligible to be included in the project.
Bring information about the early owners of your house (if you have it, or AAHA may be able to find it for you) and especially any old photographs of the house. Names of current owners of the house will not be included in the writeup about the house.