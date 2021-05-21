Local sales taxes beat state average increases in April, the Office of the State Comptroller reported.
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported that statewide sales tax collections jumped 45.7% in April compared to April 2020. Collections totaled $1.5 billion, up $464 million from April of last year.
“The strong collections in April show that the economy is gaining steam, thanks in part to federal aid, more lifts in restrictions and a climb in the vaccination rates,” DiNapoli said. “However, local governments must monitor changing economic conditions and continue to be vigilant when it comes to their finances.”
In Cattaraugus County, collections totalled $3.12 million, up 42.7% compared to April 2020. In the first four months of the year, collections totalled $13.91 million, up 16.4% from the first months of 2020.
The city of Olean saw stronger increases, with the $301,000 collected in April coming to a 46.1% increase from the year before. For the first four months of the year, sales tax receipts are up 9.4%, with $1.5 million reported to date.
Collections in the city of Salamanca rose 55.4% from April 2020, with $59,788 collected. In the year to date, $259,730 has been collected,up 17.8% from the first four months of 2020.
Allegany County tax receipts jumped 63.2% in April, to $1.87 million. In the first four months of the year, $7.96 million has been collected, up 16.4% from the opening of 2020.
Across the Western New York region, sales tax revenue rose by more than 50%. In the five counties of the region, $89.94 million in sales taxes were collected, a 51.5% bump from April 2020. To date, the region has collected more than $364.7 million in sales taxes — an increase of 11.9% over the same months in 2020.
Statewide, sales tax collections are up 5.3%, with $5.74 billion collected to date this year. In April, $1.48 billion in taxes were collected, up 45.7% from April 2020.
Much of this spike in monthly statewide local sales taxes over last year reflects the extremely weak collections experienced by every region of the state in April 2020, when many businesses were closed. Even so, collections last month were quite strong: when comparing April 2021 to April 2019 (before the pandemic), they increased significantly, up 10.2 percent or $137 million.
All counties except, Oswego County, saw their year-over-year collections for April grow by a wide margin, ranging from 28.2 percent in Schuyler County to 131 percent in Schenectady County. New York City’s collections totaled $657 million, an increase of 39.6 percent or $186 million.
In the last month of each calendar quarter, the Department of Taxation and Finance reconciles quarterly distributions against what had been reported by sales tax vendors for the reporting quarter, and adjusts payments to local jurisdictions in those months upward or downward accordingly. In all other months, including April, the payments are based on estimates.
The next reconciliation will be reported in mid-July and will provide a more accurate regional picture of sales tax collections during the second quarter (April-June) of 2021.