OLEAN — Wendy Adams, distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has retired after 31 years with the company.
Adams joined Cutco on Feb. 5, 1990, as a degreaser operator in Dept. 2. She was also an assembler, wiper, shipping clerk and stock clerk before accepting her most recent position on Sept. 28, 2011.
Adams lives in Black Creek with her husband, Lyle, and has one son, Mason (software engineer with Cutco), and a daughter-in-law, Summer (generalist with Vector Marketing Corp.). She is also the daughter of Cutco retirees Dawn and Bob Bean.