JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — The Kane Area Logger Safety Committee will host the 53rd Annual Logger & Sawmiller Safety Meeting March 29 at the Johnsonburg Firehall.
The event is the longest-running safety meeting of its kind in the nation, featuring a day of professional development, networking and information.
The theme for this year’s event is “Logger Trauma Survival Training,” presented by Tim Empperor of Northeast Timber Safety & Training Services.
The day kicks off with a Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative (PA SFI) class that offers four hours of continuing education credit to SFI participants. The program reviews the basics of rendering trauma survival aid in a rural environment, with the bulk of training focused on hands-on team approach techniques and critical lifesaving decision-making — with emphasis on “Move or NOT Move.”
Pre-registration and an administrative fee of $20 payable to PA SFI are required for those seeking SFI credit. Register for the class at www.sfiofpa.org/register. Loggers, foresters, sawmillers and other forest professionals are encouraged to attend.
The evening program requires no pre-registration and kicks off with an Exhibitor Expo at 4:30 p.m., followed by complimentary dinner at 5:30 p.m., and a safety presentation at 6:15 p.m. focused on the realities of rendering trauma survival aid in a rural environment, communicating location, and personal accountability in a rural workplace setting.
Several program updates and door prize giveaways will round out the evening.
All loggers and forest professionals, as well as their families, are invited. For information, contact Nancy McCloskey at nmccloskey@manulife.com or Amy Shields at ashields@ahug.com.