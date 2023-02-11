Business volunteers interview Salamanca students for college, career class

As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
SALAMANCA — As the culmination of a half-year course, students in the College and Career Portfolio class at Salamanca High School were interviewed Jan. 20 by community members with plenty of business experience.
In this course, students highlight their academic and extracurricular activities for their high school years. Students also complete in-depth career research of two different careers as well as prepare employment documentation such as a job application, resume and letter of application. This portfolio is online as well as also being a hard copy binder.
Local professionals who volunteered their time were Richard Sandler, General Manager of Tamarack Club at Holiday Valley; Franco Brady, recently retired General Manager for Food and Beverage for Sodexo Food Service at Holiday Valley; and Anne Coe, owner of Cupcaked in Ellicottville.
Coe, a Salamanca alumna, was interviewed when she took the same class in high school. During the interviews, the volunteers asked questions that the students have to be able to relate to the soft skills competencies, which they have shown in their portfolios to have obtained at a competent or accomplished level.
The “soft skill” competencies include Communication Skills, Problem-Solving Skills, Leadership Skills, Resource & Manage Information Skills, Interpersonal Skills, Independent Learning & Time Management Skills and Computer Literacy Skills.
Students who can relate the information garnished in their portfolios to the questions asked during the job interview are working toward earning a Certificate of Employability through the Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community.
The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com
$1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time.
Thank You!
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.