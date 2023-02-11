Business volunteers interview Salamanca students for college, career class

Students in the College and Career Portfolio class at Salamanca High School were recently interviewed by volunteers with local business experience as part of the class requirements.

 Salamanca City Central School District

SALAMANCA — As the culmination of a half-year course, students in the College and Career Portfolio class at Salamanca High School were interviewed Jan. 20 by community members with plenty of business experience.

In this course, students highlight their academic and extracurricular activities for their high school years. Students also complete in-depth career research of two different careers as well as prepare employment documentation such as a job application, resume and letter of application. This portfolio is online as well as also being a hard copy binder.

Business volunteers interview Salamanca students for college, career class

Salamanca High School alumna Anne Coe (left) interviews current student Quinton Jones as part of the College and Career Portfolio class.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social