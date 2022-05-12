OLEAN — The City of Olean Police Department announced Wednesday that they are currently investigating a burglary at the former Dal-Tile plant at 103 S. Clark St. in Olean.
The burglary, which took place sometime over the last two months, involved the theft of hundreds of brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps from over a hundred antique fire trucks which were being stored there.
The building originally housed American Olean Tile, which sold to Mohawk Industries, the parent company of Dal-Tile International Inc., in 1995. The plant was closed Dec. 12, 2012, ending a century of tile production in the city.
If anyone has information regarding this burglary, please call the Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 376-5672 or 376-5673.