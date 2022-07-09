Burdick Blueberries in East Otto celebrating 70 years

CATTARAUGUS — Plump, sun-ripened blueberries will soon be ready for picking at Burdick Blueberries for the 70th anniversary of the blueberry farm owned and operated by three generations of the Burdick family on Thompson Road.
“Even after seven seasons, I still get excited at the first blue in the field,” said owner Amy Edwards. “When I think of my grandfather, Milton Burdick, a pioneer in pick-your-own blueberries, I am amazed that it all started 70 years ago this season.”
Edwards and her partner, Beth Strasser, welcome blueberry pickers to their 40-acre blueberry farm, a hidden gem tucked away high on a hilltop in the woodlands of East Otto. While Edwards oversees every detail of the farm operation, Strasser manages the retail side and also the flower production called Bluems.
According to Edwards, their farm has possibly one of the largest pick-your-own blueberry patches in New York state. They carefully monitor their eight high-bush varieties that produce premium blueberries, then show their customers where to harvest the best pick of the day.
If the walk is too far for any pickers, they will give them a ride in an old farm truck converted into what they call their “surrey with the fringe on top.”
THE FARM was started by Edwards’s maternal grandparents, Milton and Pauline Burdick, who had a vision to create a pick-your-own concept farm. The pick-your-own berries and flowers farm has attracted multiple generations of local residents and out-of-town visitors since the farm first started growing berries in 1952, Edwards said.
Milton Burdick originally leased the property in 1937 where he grew potatoes for about 15 years and, during those years, he also had a dairy farm in the valley below Reid Hill, Edwards said. He had attended Michigan State University where he learned about cultivating high-bush blueberries and recognized that the property and soil would be ideal.
According to the farm’s website, Burdick and his wife, Pauline, bought the entire 80-acre parcel that is now Burdick Blueberries in 1952 and began planting what has become 30,000 blueberry plantings.
Over time, they needed assistance so their daughter, Helen, and her husband, Roger Edwards, moved to the farm in the early ’60s and continued there for decades. Edwards said her father was an innovator of machines for berry production, and her mother was a talented co-manager of the business who carried on her father’s dream. They taught their three children, Paula Jo, Peter and Amy how to be a part of the family business.
“When my grandfather needed more help, my parents were living in Connecticut and they were both teachers. My brother and sister were little and I wasn’t born yet,” she said. “They would come summers to help out on the farm. I was born the first year they moved here. Then I left at age 18, but came back to help on my vacations.”
Edwards said her older sister, Paula Jo, took over running the farm after her parents retired, and brought the pick-your-own flower garden to life. She said her sister owned the farm for 15 years, but passed away in 2014.
Her brother, Peter, and his family live in Michigan so he was not in a position to take over the farm. Edwards said it was not an easy decision for her and Strasser to leave their lives in San Diego, but they made the choice to keep the family farm and dream alive.
“We had many friends in California and we enjoyed our careers in the healthcare field,” she said. “My sister passed on in December 2014 and we left San Diego to come here April 1, 2015. We had to make the decision quickly because we knew the patch had to be pruned.”
THERE IS A lot of work involved with a big, blueberry farm. Strasser who grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania, near Scranton, said they prune every bush each year from November through April.
The farm store onsite offers ready-to-go farm-fresh bouquets from their gardens, locally baked blueberry pastries and pies, local organic maple syrup, local raw wildflower and blueberry blossom honey, along with Burdick farm t-shirts and hats.
Their already-picked blueberries are often available at the store, but it is best to pre-order and arrange a pick-up. There is a poster on display in the store featuring Edwards’ sister, Paula Jo, and her Burdick cousins on the cover of Organic Gardening in 1963.
Edwards said the farm is becoming a popular place for outdoor weddings and other special events. They started a guest house in 2019 that can be reserved on AIRBNB and VRBO.
Picking begins mid-July and will continue through August. Edwards said they will be announcing their opening date soon.
Burdick Blueberries is located at 8267 Thompson Road. For more information, call (716) 257-9760, email burdickblueberries@gmail.com or visit online at burdickblueberries.net.