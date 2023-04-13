WEST VALLEY — Burdick Blueberries of Cattaraugus was named Farm of the Year Wednesday night at the 11th Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner.
A 70-acre blueberry and flower farm, the farm has 40 acres of pick-your-own blueberries. Owner Amy Edwards inherited the farm in 2015.
She is the granddaughter of Milton Burdick, who established the farm in 1952. Burdick started selling blueberries at a road-side market in 1958, then opened it as a pick-your-own in 1961. The farm produces 10 varieties of highbush blueberries and 60 varieties of cut flowers.
Edwards said many of the 30,000 blueberry plants her grandfather first planted 70 years ago continue to produce blueberries. “They are thriving,” she said. “Most of the original plants are still there. They are happy with the soil.”
What she can’t control, Edwards said, is the weather. There’s also a lot of mowing.
Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, the county Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, the Farm Bureau and Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Farmer-Neighbor Dinner was held at the West Valley Fire Hall and attended by more than 300 people.
Since Edwards left her career to return to the farm and her childhood roots eight years ago, she focused on expanding the family’s brand of agri-tourism through social media and the farm’s website, www.burdickblueberries.net.
Four years ago she also began hosting stays at the Guest House at Burdick Blueberries Farm and hosts outdoor events including weddings and parties.
Also awarded at the dinner were the Friend of Agriculture, Pioneer and Conservation Farm of the Year awards. The awards were presented by David Zilker, chairman of the county’s Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board. Crystal Abers, director of the county Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, was master of ceremonies.
FRIEND OF AGRICULTUREPat Walker was an agriculture teacher/FFA advisor at Pine Valley Central School for four years and an agriculture teacher/FFA advisor at Randolph for 23 1/2 years.
“Thank you,” she told the audience. “I’ve enjoyed working in the agriculture community all these years.” Retired, she and her husband Mike live in Randolph, where she is a substitute school bus driver.
She had 10 FFA teams win state contests and compete at National FFA convention in Livestock, Milk Quality, Agronomy, Meats Evaluation, and Poultry and Creed Speaking contest. She and other Cattaraugus County FFA advisors and 4-H have conducted various judging contests at the county fair each summer.
PIONEER AWARDEllicottville Distillery opened in 2016 offering a homegrown approach to the age-old practice of distilling. Charlie Bares, owner of Mallard’s Dairy in Lyndon, and Bryan Scharf, of Ellicottville, started this enterprise in 2014.
The distillery uses locally sourced ingredients to create high quality spirits and flavored liqueurs. Three-quarters of the ingredients come directly from Cattaraugus County — using grain, honey, cider, and maple syrup.
Scharf told the audience that the distillery “uses as many ingredients from Cattaraugus County as we can.”
Since opening, Ellicottville Distillery has grown to 10 different products including Appleshine, Blueberry Vodka, Gin and a Maple Bourbon Crème.
At the Great American International Spirits Competition, Ellicottville Distillery’s Straight Bourbon received a gold medal and Maple Bourbon Crème and Appleshine both received bronze medals. They are currently aging 100 barrels of spirits.
CONSERVATION FARM OF THE YEARDurow Farms of Randolph was named 2023 Conservation Farm of the Year by the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation Service. Former Soil and Water Conservation Services Director Brian Davis recalled the projects the Durows have taken over the years.
A fifth-generation family owned and operated dairy farm, Durow Farms is located in the Town of Randolph. Owners Mike and Dawn Durow, along with their family, utilize every available acre in a productive and responsible manner.
They operate a 200-cow dairy and heifer operation and maple syrup enterprise.
When the Durows took over management of the farm in the early 1990s, they began implementing practices such as conservation field strips, reduced tillage, and rotational grazing. The farm also has a good forage production system of corn for silage and high-quality grass haylage. The farm built a short-term waste storage and transfer system in 2019 and uses sound timber management practices to get the most out of their woods in lumber as well as sap for the maple operation.
It is also a Dairy of Distinction and has hosted Randolph FFA tours of the farm for elementary students.
Dawn Durow thanked everyone and said it was “a great honor.” She added that she and her husband appreciate working with Soil and Water Conservation” on a number of projects over the years.