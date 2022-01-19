BUFFALO — Buffalo State College is pleased to recognize the following students who have been named to the fall 2021 dean's list.
Makena Adams of Randolph; Robert Behen of Arcade; Natalie Bradley of Olean; Nathan Dash of Machias; Robert DiBenedetto of Friendship; Morgan Drake of West Valley; Elaina James of Conewango Valley; Isabel Palix of Scio; Abigail Phillips of Gowanda; Rylee Shott of Scio; Lisa Siemer Harvey of Arcade; Dakota Simon of Arcade; Adin Spina of Cattaraugus; Vicki-Lynne Weishaupt of Little Valley; Benjamin Wile of East Otto; and Zachary Williams of South Dayton.