BUFFALO (TNS) — The Buffalo News is moving its printing operations to Ohio later this year.
The newspaper reported that staff who would be impacted by the change were notified Monday morning. About 160 jobs will be affected, including those involved in the printing and distribution of the paper, “and other products printed at the press building on Scott Street.”
The move to printing operations at the Plain Dealer’s facility in Cleveland will take place “later this year,” Buffalo News officials said.
The change in printing facilities likely means different deadlines for the print edition, though details were not provided.
The current presses, which were installed in 2004, will be decommissioned once operations are moved, according to reports.
The shift in printing operations is among several recent changes at the Buffalo News. Last year, Lee Enterprises sold the News building at Washington and Scott streets.
The newsroom has also been impacted.
Earlier this month, Investigative Post reported that four Buffalo newsroom employees, with a collective 140 years of experience, “retired,” including Bob McCarthy, who covered politics, investigative reporter Matt Spina, lifestyles writer Susan Martin and veteran news editor Paul Ehret. Along with the departures came word that the News would not be filling at least two vacant reporting positions.
As for the printing facility, the move impacts several other clients.
Staff from the UB Spectrum campus newspaper and Canisius College’s newspaper, The Griffin, told Channel 4 News Monday that it’s unclear how their operations will be impacted by the change.