BUFFALO — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty this week to a federal gun charge after a 2021 search in Salamanca found drugs and firearms.
Jamar Mills, 27, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William Skretny to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said sentencing is set for July 27.
According to the plea agreement, authorities found Mills in Salamanca on July 7, 2021, and executed search warrants on his home and motor vehicle. In a bag he was wearing at the time, police found a Ruger SR22P .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a digital scale and a flip cell phone. Once taken to a police station, police found what they believed to be a controlled substance, which Mills attempted to swallow. A laboratory analysis reported it was 35 grams of cocaine.
Due to the quantity, prosecutors alleged Mills was intending to distribute it. Also forfeited was a Rossi .22-caliber single-shot rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition.
According to the serial number in the indictment and the manufacturer’s website, the Ruger was manufactured in 2013 as a purple-and-black handgun. It was unclear how Mills came to be in possession of either firearm.
The original indictment handed up by a federal grand jury on Sept. 22, 2021, Mills was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Mills had been convicted of felonies in March 2013 in Erie County Court and in February 2018 in Cattaraugus County Court.
The plea agreement between prosecutors and Mills requests the court to issue a sentence of a five-year prison term, a fine of up to $250,000, and two to five years of supervised release. Under federal law, the maximum term is life in prison.