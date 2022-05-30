BRADFORD, Pa. — A Buffalo, N.Y., man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a residence at 166 Congress St. in Bradford.
Bradford City Police identified a possible suspect and detained him early Sunday, but he currently remains free. No charges had been filed as of Monday.
Authorities have declined to release the identity of the alleged shooter or the victim.
Police Chief Mike Ward said the incident is a homicide and the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the shooting would be considered justified or not.
Bradford City Police had responded to Congress Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. The victim, a male from Buffalo, N.Y., died at the scene.
A brief statement was released by the District Attorney’s office Sunday afternoon:
“City of Bradford Police are investigating a shooting death within the city that occurred in the early morning hours of May 29, 2022. A male from Buffalo is deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
“Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, District Attorney, reports that the investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death and officers with the City of Bradford Police, PA State Police Forensic Services and Reconstruction, the District Attorney, County Detective, Coroner, and City of Bradford Fire Department responded to the scene to aid the investigation.
“Chief Michael Ward advises that the parties involved have been identified and the circumstances known do not indicate any threat to the community.
“He asks that anyone with information to contact the City of Bradford Police Department at (814) 887-4911.”
No further details had been released as of Monday.