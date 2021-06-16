LITTLE VALLEY — A Buffalo man has been sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to one year in the county jail for drug possession.
Justun A. Vance, 35, was sentenced Monday by Judge Ronald Ploetz to a one-year local term, concurrent to his parole, for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred Nov. 23 in Salamanca when the defendant possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
A Salamanca man was sentenced to two one-year terms in the county jail, less time served since last July, plus a $250 surcharge for his conviction of third-degree assault and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Ploetz sentenced Judson Beattie, 35, for the incident which occurred July 19 in Salamanca when he injured a police officer while attempting to prevent the officer from performing a lawful duty. Beattie apologized in court for his actions.
After successfully completing Drug Treatment Court, Lastar Farmer, 22, of Olean, was sentenced to two years’ probation for her conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2019, in Olean, when the defendant possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
James Caiazza, 58, of Yorkshire pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, stemming from a March 17 incident in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.
Jason L. Rickert, 39, of Cattaraugus, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal sex act, a class E felony. The incident occurred in December 2020 in the town of New Albion, when the defendant attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a person less than 15-years-old. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Eric Green, 30, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The incident occurred on March 1 in Olean, when the defendant allegedly possessed one or more preparations, compounds or mixtures or substance containing methamphetamine. The case was adjourned for motions.
Richard O. McLarney, 34, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with failure to register as a sex offender, a class E felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The alleged incidents occurred between June 19-20, 2020, and on Aug. 10 and Oct. 14 in Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 calendar days after a change of address and stole property that consisted of a credit card or debit card. The case was adjourned for motions.
Jordan M. Williams, 24, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphenalia, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 23 in Salamanca when the defendant allegedly acted jointly and in concert with another, possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell. The case was adjourned for motions.