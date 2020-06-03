BUFFALO — A driver accused of deliberately plowing through a line of law enforcement officers during a George Floyd demonstration, injuring three, pleaded not guilty to assault Wednesday from her hospital bed, where she is recovering from gunshot wounds.
Deyanna Davis, 30, of Buffalo did not speak and asked that her face not be shown during the five-minute court hearing, which was conducted remotely.
A Buffalo City Court judge set bail at $200,000.
Davis allegedly was behind the wheel of an SUV seen on video driving into law enforcement officers positioned on a Buffalo street Monday night as state troopers opened fire.
“She ran over one of the New York state troopers with both axles of her vehicle and dragged him for a short distance, causing him to sustain a shattered pelvis and broken femur,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said in asking that bail be denied. “These are absolutely outrageous allegations.”
A second trooper and Buffalo police officer were not as seriously injured.
Police who caught up with the Ford Explorer a short time later found Davis had been shot in the abdomen and a passenger had a minor gunshot wound.
Investigators have not yet said whether they were struck by police gunfire or were involved in a shooting earlier. The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities said Davis had not been among Monday’s demonstrators.
A loaded handgun, reported stolen in January, was found in the vehicle, police said.
Davis and her two passengers are charged with possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon. Davis also is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and assault.
Her appointed attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison. A felony hearing is scheduled for June 24.
NYC UPDATE
As protests continued in New York City on Wednesday, officials were hopeful that an earlier curfew and refined police tactics will bring the city closer to restoring order after days of unrest over the death of George Floyd.
“Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we’ve had the last few days and moving to a better time,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was critical of the police response on prior nights, said the city Tuesday “was much, much better than the night before.”
“It worked. We got results,” Cuomo said. “Let’s just remember what we did last night and keep that going.”
De Blasio rejected President Donald Trump’s urging and Cuomo’s offer to send in the National Guard to quell the unrest, saying the NYPD was best suited for the task and fearing out-of-town Guardsmen unfamiliar with city dynamics could spark confrontations.
Trump warned that if the city didn’t maintain order, he would take the matter into his own hands, though he didn’t say what action he might take.
“If they don’t get their act straightened out, I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said on FOX News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show.
Hundreds of protesters were in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park when it was announced Wednesday that three other Minneapolis police officers would be charged in connection to Floyd’s death.
“It’s not enough,” protester Jonathan Roldan said, contending all four officers should’ve been charged from the start. “Right now, we’re still marching because it’s not enough that they got arrested. There needs to be systematic change.”
The curfew, barring people from streets citywide and nonessential vehicles from part of Manhattan from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., was imposed to prevent the nighttime chaos that followed peaceful protests for several days in a row.
Vandalism and pilfering didn’t stop completely Tuesday. Some shops had windows smashed and merchandise taken. But it was a contrast from the previous two days, when several Manhattan shopping districts and one in the Bronx were overrun with people — some with crowbars and clubs — who ransacked numerous shops and set fires.