The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo's Appeal 2022, in support of Catholic Charities and the diocesan Fund for the Faith, has launched with a goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30.
This year’s theme is, once again, “HOPE.”
“This new goal strikes a balance as it is more than the Appeal raised last year, but lower than last year’s goal,” said Thomas Beecher Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair.
Appeal 2021's goal was $10 million, but the effort raised approximately $9 million.
“With the pandemic still a driving force, the goal recognizes the challenge of raising such a significant amount of money in today’s environment, and it affirms the ongoing need for the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides.”
Beecher added that early results from new efforts already begun on behalf of the Appeal have proven fruitful.
“We enter Appeal 2022 reinvigorated, optimistic and ready to get to work with a terrific head start — $1.1 million already raised through the support of generous donors," he said. "We are just about 12% to our goal.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations — including in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities is the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York.
“As Catholic Charities continues our work to support people in all seasons of life, we remain committed to upholding our values of serving others with dignity, respect, and compassion,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities.
Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families in 2021. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.
The Fund for the Faith provides programs that benefit all parish faith communities, including hospital chaplaincy, seminarian, and diaconate formation programs and the Office of Cultural Diversity, among others.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher said there continues to be great need in the region the diocese serves — and many new ones created by the prolonged pandemic.
"People we know and so many others in our communities rely on and turn to Catholic Charities each and every day," Fisher said. "The ministries carried out by Catholic Charities, and those which the Fund for the Faith also makes possible, are a true gift to individuals and families of every walk of life.”
The patron saint of Appeal 2022 is Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Appeal volunteer workshops and events are now underway virtually.
To donate to Appeal 2022, visit ccwny.org/donation or call (716) 218-1400. In addition, donors can now give by texting GIVE HOPE 22 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials. Also new this year, donors will have the option to pay via PayPal and Apple Pay through Catholic Charities’ website.