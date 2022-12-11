BUFFALO — The Diocese of Buffalo reported receiving a complaint of an improper sexual relationship involving an adult female and the temporary administrator for three churches in Allegany County.
Father F. Patrick Melfi, the temporary administrator of Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick’s of Belfast and Fillmore, has been placed on administrative leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher as an investigation continues.
“Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint,” the Diocese of Buffalo stated in a press release over the weekend.
The diocese stated that anyone with information specific to clerical sexual abuse is asked to contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, at (716) 895-3010.
Melfi, an Olean native, formerly served as pastor and rector of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, as well as pastor of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church. He began that role in the spring of 2018.
Ordained in 2006, Melfi has as a parochial vicar at St. Christopher’s Parish in Tonawanda and as part of the formation team for seminarians at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora. He also served as pastor of two linked parishes, leading both Our Lady of Peace Parish in Salamanca and the former St. Patrick’s Church in Limestone.