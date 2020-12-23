Gov. Andrew Cuomo says plans are under development to allow fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' first home playoff game in more than two decades under strict COVID-19 protocols.
Under the proposal being developed by the Bills and New York state, 6,700 fans in attendance would be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed into the stadium. Contact tracing will also be conducted after the game.
If implemented, this plan could serve as a model for reopening entertainment venues across New York.
"New Yorkers are incredibly proud of the Buffalo Bills and with their first home playoff game in more than 20 years coming up in just a few weeks, we are working closely with the team to develop a plan to allow a limited number of fans to attend the game," Cuomo said. "Not only would strict mask and social distancing guidelines be in effect, but under the current proposal, this would be the first stadium in the nation to require that all fans obtain a negative COVID-19 test before entering."
The governor said if a final agreement can be reached and the plan works, it could serve as a model for reopening other entertainment venues across the state.
"Bills fans have been waiting decades for another home playoff game and after such a tumultuous year, they deserve the opportunity to be able to root for their team in person, as long as it can be done safely," Cuomo said. "Go Bills!"
Team staff would control all exit and entry points to the stadium and only fans with a documented negative COVID-19 test would be allowed inside. To facilitate testing prior to the game, the state Department of Health would facilitate the deployment of rapid testing resources.
If implemented, it would be the first stadium reopening plan in the nation to require testing and contact tracing.
Once inside the stadium, fans would be required to wear a mask at all times and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. Fans who refuse to comply with these protocols would be removed from the stadium by Bills' security personnel.
Ushers will be present throughout the stadium to ensure all fans are in compliance, the governor's office said. As part of the state's review, personnel from the Department of Health have traveled to other stadiums outside of New York where similar protocols are in place to confirm their effectiveness.
Tailgating would remain banned under this plan and New Yorkers are being reminded to avoid gatherings and parties before, during and after the game as these events are prime for viral spread.
Meanwhile, the idea is getting pushback in a region that’s been hit hard by an uptick in COVID-19 in recent months.
The Associated Press reported that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said his administration hasn’t been part of any discussions about the idea and that it hasn’t come up on recent calls with state officials. And he said the county doesn’t have the capacity to do rapid testing on 6,700 individuals, typically performing 1,450 tests a week.
A decision would need to be made by the middle of next week to prepare for a game just over two weeks from now, he said.
The Bills have clinched their first AFC East title since 1995. They will host a playoff game for the first time since a 30-27 wild-card playoff loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 28, 1996, in what proved to be Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final game.
The team's fans would undoubtedly be excited at the chance, with hundreds coming out to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport late Saturday night to greet the players and celebrate their victory.
“That was incredible," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “Always nice when you get home in the middle of the night and it’s as cold as it was and the fans are out there to welcome us home, just special."
Asked Monday about fans being at the stadium for the game, McDermott said he appreciated state officials being open to considering it.
“I know we would love to have the opportunity to have fans," he said.