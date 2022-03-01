OLEAN — Additional Common Council meetings will be needed to go through the next year’s city budget proposal.
Mayor Bill Aiello released his proposed $26.59 million 2022-23 budget on Feb. 15, the deadline assigned by the city charter. The plan calls for a 4.3% hike in spending, as well as a 2% increase in property taxes, changes to water billing, higher sewer fees for commercial users, and changes in fees for city permits.
To discuss the proposals, council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, has called for three meetings to go through the budget with department heads between March 9 and 16. Two of the meetings will be held on Wednesdays, the day after regularly-scheduled Tuesday meetings.
March 9: Assessor and the Office of Community Development; city auditor’s office; mayor and law departments; city clerk and information technology
March 15: Youth and Recreation; Department of Public Works, Water and Sewer funds
March 16: Fire department and code enforcement; police department
All meetings are expected to be held in-person, with YouTube-based live streaming available for viewing during and after the meeting.
Under the city charter, the budget must be approved by April 15, and will go into effect June 1.
THE COUNCIL WILL ALSO host three discussions on parks on Tuesday.
During the strategic planning committee meeting, a presentation will be given on more details related to a proposed $1.5 million splash park at War Vets Park.
A week ago, aldermen approved $250,000 to support the park project, which plans to build a variety of water features and slides to incorporate the pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. The funds approved came from the first half of the $1.4 million American Recovery Plan Act allocation for the city, with another $250,000 expected from the second half of the city's share later this year. The plan was put forward by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
During the finance committee meeting, a $500,000 funding commitment for upgrades to Forness Park will be considered.
In addition, the youth and recreation committee will begin a ward-by-ward review of city-owned recreation facilities with Wards 1 and 2. The request was put forward in February by Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4.
According to meeting minutes archived on the city website, the youth and rec committee has met just five times in the last 10 years — four times in 2012 and once in 2017. The last meeting, in June 2017, was held for the sole purpose of reviewing construction progress at the rec center during a capital project.
Committee meetings, scheduled for every other week when the full council is not meeting, are usually called only when agenda items are to be discussed.