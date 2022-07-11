WELLSVILLE — Terry Buckwald is almost as famous than Elvis in Wellsville because he’s brought the King of Rock and Roll to the Music on the Lawn stage many times over the last 20 years.
So put on your blue suede shoes and head down a not-so-lonely Main Street Thursday night where Buckwald will be channeling the King at 7 p.m. at Music on the Lawn at the Wellsville David A. Howe Library. The performance is free and being brought to the stage by the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally.
The founders of the Music on the Lawn first brought Buchwald to Wellsville early on in the event’s history after seeing him perform on television as part of the Variety Club’s Telethon for Buffalo’s Children’s Hospital.
“We knew he would be a good fit with our audience and every time he has appeared here, he has drawn the largest crowds of the summer. We’ve had him both indoors in the Nancy Howe Auditorium and outdoors on both sides of the sidewalk and he never fails to entertain the crowd. Terry is more Elvis than Elvis. It is not only that he looks a lot like Elvis. He sounds and moves like Elvis, and he is as generous as Elvis. Wellsville loves him and there is no better Elvis than Terry’s,” one of the founders said.
In October of 1991 Buchwald dressed as the King for a Halloween party and soon found himself on stage with a local band singing the King’s hit. His career skyrocketed from there. More than 10,000 scarves and over 50,000 CDs later he is one of the foremost Elvis impersonators in the country.
He has opened for nationally acclaimed artists, Lee Greenwood, Diamond Rio, Montgomery Gentry, Rick Springfield, Jim Bickman, Sixpence None the Richer, Johnny Rivers, Grassroots, and the Charlie Daniels Band. He has also routinely appeared at the Erie County Fair, on The Variety Club Children’s Telethon and for other major charitable event, such as Buffalo Make Wish Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, United Cerebral Palsy, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, AIDs Rochester, Hospice and Food Bank of Western New York.
Buchwald has also entertained at former New York State Governor George Pataki New Year’s Eve ball, former Buffalo Bill quarterback Jim Kelly’s NFL ESPN retirement party, at New York City and Boston Marathon post-race parties, Alan Thicke’s celebrity classic, the Anheuser-Bush summer tour, the NFL Super Bowl party, and the NHL All Star benefit.
The Elvis concert will get underway at 7 p.m. attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket. The event is a drug, smoke and alcohol free event. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the high school auditorium on State Street.