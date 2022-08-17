OLEAN — Work has started at a 9.5-acre property on Franklin Street its owner calls the biggest brownfield cleanup in the City of Olean.
Mike John Sr., owner of Mike John Painting, purchased the site at 350 Franklin St. — across the street from Napoleon Engineering — about two years ago.
The two-phase cleanup is a collaboration with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Exxon-Mobil, the city and M.J. Painting, John told the Olean Times Herald Tuesday. He said he is prohibited from disclosing the cost of the cleanup.
“I’m cleaning up the neighborhood,” John said. Phase I involved removing 25,000 tons of grossly contaminated material. That contaminated soil is stockpiled on the east end of the site. Clean material that was removed to get to contaminated dirt is also being stockpiled for reuse.
The excavated areas will be filled with about 25,000 tons of clean gravel being purchased locally. “I tried to use as many local vendors as possible,” John said.
About 30 employees are on the site, John said. “They are eating here and the ones who don’t live close by are staying in local hotels.”
The former Socony Vacuum Oil Co. tank farm once stood on the site. The nearby M.J. Painting headquarters at 291 Homer St. was built on the same brownfield, which is now separated by Interstate 86.
Phase I of the cleanup should be finished by October, John said. Some of the contamination is below the groundwater level. Soil above the water table is being removed.
A soil-boring auger has been assembled to treat the soil by mixing cement with the earth. The drilling rig has been set up and soon will be following a grid, drilling into the soil and mixing cement from an on-site batch plant. The earth will solidify, locking in the petroleum-based contaminants.
The work crew will return in the spring for Phase II of the brownfield cleanup, John said. They should be finished in time for M.J. Painting to break ground on its new truck facility, paint shop and offices, he said.
“I need room to expand,” John said. “We’re out of room on Homer Street.” The new paint shop and offices were to take up about 15,000 square feet.
The prime contractor for the cleanup is Roux Environmental, a Massachusetts-based firm that has done cleanup work in Olean in the past. Trek Environmental of Rochester is a prime subcontrator.
M.J. Painting has more than 50 employees and 24 vehicles. The trucks need a mechanical shop, a wash bay and storage space. A fuel depot will also be built.
M.J. Painting’s buildings and storage space will take up just over half of the 9.5-acre site. The other 4-plus acres will be available for other development.
“I’m already getting calls about it,” John added.