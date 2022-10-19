Brown drawing on Great Valley experience in state Senate run

A dairy farmer, Great Valley Supervisor is running for state Senate in the 47th District.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

GREAT VALLEY — Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown’s slogan in his campaign to become the 57th District’s state senator is “Elect the Farmer.”

A dairy farmer, Brown has been town supervisor for 17 years. This is his second race for state office after running for the Assembly 10 years ago.

