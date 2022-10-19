Brown drawing on Great Valley experience in state Senate run

GREAT VALLEY — Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown’s slogan in his campaign to become the 57th District’s state senator is “Elect the Farmer.”
A dairy farmer, Brown has been town supervisor for 17 years. This is his second race for state office after running for the Assembly 10 years ago.
Democratic Party chairmen from the district approached Brown asking if he’d consider running against Republican State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County. After discussing it with his wife, Marcey, Brown agreed to run.
Then the redistricting lines were thrown out and Brown found himself running in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Genesee counties and 17 western Allegany County towns in the new 57th District.
“There are people who are unhappy with the direction this area is heading,” Brown said in an interview in his office in the Great Valley Town Hall. “I looked at the towns, villages and cities and the Seneca Nation in the district. It’s mostly rural with some high-density city areas. I think we can do better here.”
Brown said he’s dealt with town budgets and people for 17 years as supervisor. He’s chairman of the Cattaraugus County Supervisors Association and a member of the Cattaraugus County Planning Board.
He’s been driving around the district making appearances at public events for the past several months. His truck bears his slogan, “Elect the Farmer.” He said it’s a big hit and immediately identifies him.
Brown said one statewide issue that people discuss with him is his pro choice position. “I have a step-daughter and two daughters. I don’t want anyone making health decisions for them. This is about women’s health.”
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade that codified abortion rights in the U.S., now leave that decision in states hands, where several Republican states have already enacted abortion bans.
“If we do more education and with more birth control, we can bring down the number of abortions even more,” Brown said.
As far as restricting the use of natural gas for rural New Yorkers, Brown said he is opposed to the idea. “There are places for wind energy, but not in Great Valley. We need fossil fuels, too. I bring a common sense approach to those issues.”
Despite the size of the new 57th Senate District — one of the biggest in the state — Brown said residents won’t have to track him down.
“People can expect me to go to them,” he said. ”I’ll go to schools, fire departments and municipal buildings to meet with them.” He will have a mobile office as well as the centralized offices in the district.
Borrello “does a lot of work outside the district that doesn’t benefit this district,” Brown said. “I will stay closer to home.”
As a farmer, you wouldn’t think Brown would be critical of Borrello’s position on overtime for farm workers. Borrello has been critical of the state group that recommended the state agriculture commissioner begin to reduce the number of hours farm workers would have to work before receiving overtime. They now receive overtime after 60 hours.
Brown said the state has agreed to reallocate the cost of overtime into their state taxes. The overtime hours will be phased in over several years.
“The rest of the state gets overtime after 40 hours,” Brown said. “Why wouldn’t (farm workers) get more pay (after 40 hours)?” He said when they receive additional pay, “They are going to the local community with that money.”
Brown said he’s running “because I love solving problems for people. I think I can represent this area better than George Borrello.”
During his time as supervisor, the town’s youth program has grown, new playground and basketball facilities have been built and the popular Kill Buck Park has been rebuilt.
The Great Valley Senior Citizens group has grown to include seniors from Humphrey, Ellicottville, Salamanca and Mansfield.
While Republicans outnumber Democrats in the 57th Senate District, Brown said there are a lot of younger voters who are not registered with any political party. There are about as many independents, or non affiliated voters.
“I think people are tired of Republicans and Democrats,” Brown said. “You have to find someone who represents your interests.”
Ask Brown why he’s a Democrat and he’ll tell you his late father asked him to register as a Democrat.
The reason, he said, was because while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he was part of an honor guard for a visit to the ship by Eleanor Roosevelt.
Brown’s father told him she stopped in front of him and thanked him for his service. He became a Democrat for life, and passed that mantle onto his son before he died and Brown took over the family farm.