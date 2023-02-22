OTTO — As the Town of Otto celebrates its 200th anniversary, it’s time to look back on the early days and some of the unique events that made the town special.
Through the research of Ron Pfeffer, a former Government Appointed Historian of Western New York (GAHWNY), and Otto Town Historian Candace Broughton, who is currently a GAHWNY, some interesting stories and photos about Otto’s pioneers have surfaced.
An article written by Bill Lamale and submitted by Pfeffer is of particular interest. The date of the article is not known but it tells about George McClelland Brown, the pipe-puffing owner and operator of a gristmill in town. Brown, his wife, Catherine, and their two sons lived in a building attached to the big, dark red mill located on South Branch Cattaraugus Creek. According to Lamale, the locals nicknamed Brown “jiggers” because he was always inventing something and they were always delighted with his inventions.
“He was always whisking away the flour that covered him but, the curious thing was that underneath the dust, his overalls were streaked with oil,” Lamale wrote. “One didn’t need to visit the mill very often to notice that the proprietor was usually out in his machine shop, inventing something.”
According to Lamale, Brown was a mathematician, scientist and an astronomer. On occasion, he learned from books but his education was mostly drawn from deep wells of resourcefulness and ingenuity. His real schooling was his employment on the Burlington and Quincy Railroad in Illinois, where he learned the versatility of steam.
When his father sent for him to take over the family milling business, Brown came to Otto and ran it for 42 years. Anything that produced energy held his attention. He liked the milling machinery because it was driven by water power, although he would have preferred steam.
To most Ottoans, Brown was a medium-built man with a handsome mustache, who served as a volunteer fireman and was very athletic. To others, he was a businessman and near genius.
Brown showed his genius by hitching up a generator to the turbine in the mill and developing enough electricity to supply the community of 400. Poles and lines were laid out along the street and Otto was soon ablaze with light. From reservoirs on the hill, he laid pipes into town and created a municipal water system. All the hamlet hailed his engineering.
When cars came on the scene, Brown had the first Stanley Steamer in town. During World War I, he designed hardware for the military and even patented some of his work. People used to ask, “Is there anything that man can’t build?”
FASCINATED WITH astronomy, Brown began constructing a strange, box-like room with no windows above his workshop at the mill one day. Lamale said the tube and eyepiece for the homemade, eight-inch refracting telescope came from California.
“Pushing aside all other work, he began laying out huge patterns on the floor. From there, he shaped semi-circular beams — all precisely joined with bolts. Mounting them on a steel track above the new room, he covered the ribs with galvanized metal,” Lamale wrote. “From the street, Ottoans looked up at something like a Brobdingian (gigantic) beehive glinting in the sun.”
“Come up to see the eclipse,” Brown would say to his friends. That night they’d arrive, climbing four flights of stairs to the observatory standing 65 feet above the street.
While Ottoans waited in awe, Brown would crank the 16-foot dome to a position on the track where the telescope could be trained on a celestial body. Then he’d swing open a shutter in the dome, revealing a slice of sky.
“To the miller, the power of the telescope was another form of energy but it was more spectacular,” Lamale wrote. “On a sort of couch, he leaned back with his head pillowed as he probed the heavens. When he focused on an object, he’d invite his guests to have a look. They gasped at the craters on the moon and marveled at the rings around Saturn.”
The official kick-off for the Town of Otto’s Bicentennial Celebration took place Feb. 10 at the Otto Post Office when area residents had the opportunity to receive a Commemorative Postal Cancellation Stamp on the town’s actual birthday.
More bicentennial celebrations are in the works by Broughton and Pfeffer. They are forming a planning committee and they’re hoping to get the support of more volunteers.
“The dream is to have some sort of social event in the summer or fall. They used to have a fall festival, and the historical society held a picnic in the summer,” Broughton said.
For more information, contact Broughton at candacebroughton@gmail.com.