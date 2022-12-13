ALBANY (TNS) — A Brooklyn lawmaker is looking to Texas as he wants to make it easier for New Yorkers to sue oil and gas companies and hold them accountable for the impacts of pollution.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat, proposed legislation this week modeled after the Lone Star State’s controversial abortion law that would allow everyday New Yorkers to file civil suits against fossil fuel companies and define “climate negligence” as an act of knowingly or recklessly endangering the health or safety of the public.

