BRMC School of Radiography Class of 2022 pose for a picture.

 Photo submitted

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Regional Medical Center School of Radiography held its graduation ceremony Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Jeanne Capra, the program director, served as master of ceremonies and Tim Moran, a cath lab technologist at Olean General Hospital, offered remarks to the graduates.

