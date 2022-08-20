BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Regional Medical Center School of Radiography held its graduation ceremony Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Jeanne Capra, the program director, served as master of ceremonies and Tim Moran, a cath lab technologist at Olean General Hospital, offered remarks to the graduates.
Julie Laughner, clinical coordinator, and Dr. Mark Welch, medical advisor, presented diplomas to the graduates. They are:
Rachel Biroscak, Erie; Kaylie Bukowski, Zelienople; Regan May and Megan Hudson, Oil City; Elizabeth Morini, Conneaut Lake; Corinn Schaible, Oxford; Kierstan Wheeling, Titusville; Sarah Causer, Turtlepoint; Madison Sera, Bradford; Alexis Benak, Meadville; Sara Miller, Union City; Rylee Martzall, Williamsport; Kaitlyn Wilson, Coudersport; and Katelyn Beacom, Russellton.
Six of the graduates earned bachelor’s degree in radiological science fromPitt-Bradford and seven earned bachelor’s degrees in radiological science from Clarion University. Several have already passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technology certification exam.
“As a 1984 graduate of the school, I have had the privilege to work with many classes over the years," Capra said. "The class of 2022 has been excellent, both clinically and academically. Since joining the program, these students have faced many challenges related to several technological advances.
"Now, as graduates, I can say without hesitation that they are more than prepared to succeed in any health care environment," she said.
Also during the ceremony, students received scholarships from the Bradford Hospital Auxiliary, which were presented by Holly Spittler, Ph.D, Bradford Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. Sara Miller was awarded the Clinical Excellence Award and Madison Sera received the New Professional Scholarship Award.
The Bradford Hospital Auxiliary awards more than $6,200 in healthcare scholarships annually. Since the inception of its scholarship program in the early 1950s, the auxiliary has awarded over $250,000 to students entering the healthcare field.
The School of Radiography, part of the Imaging Services Department at BRMC, is a 24-month program providing didactic and clinical instruction. More than 800 hours of a student’s time is spent in the classroom, and an additional 2,300 hours of clinical education is provided through the program. Since its establishment in 1978, the school has graduated more than 300 students from its two year course.
For more information on the BRMC School of Radiography, call (814) 362-8292 or visit brmc-ogh.org.