BRMC, OGH to host COVID memorial services
Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital will host COVID memorial services at 6:30 p.m. today.
The programs will honor those lost to COVID at BRMC and OGH as well as those who passed away elsewhere. Names will be read, followed by bell ringing and lighting of candles.
Program organizers Stacy Williams and the Rev. Vickie Hedlund wanted to hold this important service once they felt it was safe to do so.
“Our communities have experienced loss due to this terrible virus and it’s important to remember them and comfort their loved ones,” they said.
The Bradford program will be held at the Episcopal Church of Ascension and Olean’s service will be at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Services will honor those of all faiths. Both services will also be live streamed on the churches’ websites, http://ascensionbradford.org/ and https://www.smaolean.org/ and Facebook pages at AscensionBradford and at BasilicaOlean.