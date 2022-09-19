LONDON (TNS) — Britain bade its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, honoring its longest-reigning monarch with a state funeral that provided pomp in solemn circumstances, drew dignitaries from around the world and captivated a global television audience.

The hourlong event inside Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people, followed 11 days of national mourning and highly choreographed public ceremonies. Afterward, the queen’s coffin, topped by symbols of state, made its slow procession through the streets of London on its way to Windsor for smaller ceremonies and interment later Monday.

