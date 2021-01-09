OLEAN — Better strategic planning is needed in 2021, said the Common Council’s new — and former — president, along with ways to regrow the city.
John Crawford, D-Ward 5, an associate professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and a three-term alderman, began his second stint as council president this week with a desire to bring back younger residents to the area.
“How do we get people to move and live in Olean?” he said. “I’m looking to be a facilitator on Olean’s growth — because damn it, that’s what it needs.
“Right now, what we need is a game plan, we need a strategic vision,” he said, hoping to work with the council, the mayor, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and others.
He noted a constant refrain from constituents over his time on the council has been “What are you doing to bring in jobs?” he said. “If it were that easy, we would have done it already.”
But by focusing on quality of life in recent years — large streetscape projects to improve walkability and infrastructure, supporting commercial developments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and other programs — the mayor, council and city staff have made great strides in making the community a better place to live, Crawford said. “Now, we need to start communicating that.”
He said he plans to propose a taskforce to review marketing opportunities, to “home in on the message” of what it is to live in Olean, and to come up with ideas to help increase the city’s population.
“Over the last 40 years, we’ve only seen those things go one direction,” he said, but added that “I believe there’s a big opportunity for many millennial-age people to come home.”
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has had terrible repercussions on many aspects of life, Crawford said, he noted that at least one new way of doing things could boost the city’s fortunes — the move to telecommuting.
By telecommuting, he said, many younger workers will no longer be tied to their office desks in cities, where they had to move to land high-paying jobs.
And with the option to move, why not make it easier for at least some of them to move to Olean?
“There should be some way to incentivise it,” he said, whether it be city property tax credits on homes or other options. “You put some skin in the game, then residents are more likely to put skin in the game.”
Olean would hardly be the first community to make such moves, Crawford said.
“I don’t want to say it, but we’re late to the game,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition.”
The state of Vermont will pay new residents $10,000 each to move to the state for jobs requiring telecommuting. The city of Tulsa, Okla., has offered perks including $10,000, desk space at a coworking space downtown and a rental stipend since 2018. Free building lots are offered in some cities nationwide to attract new construction of homes.
While the city probably cannot compete with some of those offers, Crawford said a smaller assistance package might be enough to sway his target demographic — the millennial who moved away from the area for a higher-paying job that can now be done virtually anywhere.
The biggest draw, he said, would be for those who moved away but still have family in the area. By coming back, young families could move closer to relatives, allowing children to grow up with their grandparents in their daily lives, for instance.
He said that, growing up as a millennial in Olean, many area graduates such as himself were told to leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
“That was the message that was communicated — get out of dodge, there’s no jobs here,” he said, but the shift to online work “is a great opportunity to start a marketing campaign ‘to come back home.
“I don’t want to have to tell my kids to go someplace else,” he added.
MORE IMMEDIATELY, however, is the need to keep the city’s finances in order after a tough year.
While concerned with the city’s budget — to be released by the mayor in February and an April 15 deadline to approve it — Crawford said that radical shifts may not necessarily be needed this year due to prudent planning in previous years.
The council in 2018, in a proposal sponsored by Crawford, crafted a policy to maintain an unrestricted fund balance equal to 15% of the annual appropriations budget for each of the general, water and sewer funds.
While typically such funds are used for one-time expenses like capital outlays, they can be used for operating expenses — such spending is not prudent in normal years, Crawford said, as paying bills with savings just moves problems into the future.
“Normally, I wouldn’t say to tap into our fund balance for services, but 2020 wasn’t normal,” he said. “If this doesn’t count as the ‘rainy day’ to use the ‘rainy day’ fund, then I don’t know what the heck does.”
After speaking with the mayor, Crawford said both would like to see a second year without a property tax increase, as well as level water and sewer rates in order to help residents and businesses affected by the pandemic.
Along with concerns over sales tax revenue, state aid — which makes up several million dollars a year to cover road paving and general operations — has been reduced by 20% under the state budget due to the financial crunch in Albany. Meanwhile, contractual obligations like previously-negotiated employee contracts mean that costs to run the city will continue to creep up.
“I would err on the side of ‘steady as she goes,’” he said, a sentiment Aiello echoed when asked by the Times Herald about the 2021-21 budget.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)