COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project on Route 1011 (Hickox/Ulysses Road) in Bingham Township, Potter County on Monday.
Built in 1941, the bridge spans the Genesee River near the village of Ulysses. This structure is 45 feet long and carries an average of more the 600 vehicles daily. Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”
On Monday, the section of Route 1011 near the bridge will be closed and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct traffic to use Route 1012 (Jackson Road), Route 49, and Route 1011.
Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete bridge, paving, pavement base drains, guide rail updates, pavement markings and miscellaneous items.
Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $1 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in early September, but all work is weather dependent. PennDOT will issue project updates as work progresses.