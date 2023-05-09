BELFAST — A public information meeting on a planned bridge replacement project on Hughes Street over the Genesee River is set for 6 p.m. May 22.
The meeting will be conducted by the Allegany County Department of Public Works in the Belfast Municipal Building. on Merton Avenue.
DPW officials said the work on the County Road 26 bridge will begin in the spring of 2024 and should be completed by late fall 2024. The plan is to replace the previously removed bridge with a new three-span, multi-girder structure supported on concrete abutments.
Traffic is currently being maintained using an off-site detour.