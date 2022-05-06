ELDRED, Pa. — The public is invited to join in a dedication honoring a soldier who was killed in the Korean War. The dedication is set for noon Saturday at the Eldred WWII Museum on Main Street.
Under Act 64 of 2021, the bridge carrying Route 1011 over Mix Creek in Eldred Township, McKean County, is designated as the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge.
Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion, who served in World War II and was then killed in action while serving in Korea, will be honored, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said.
Saturday’s agenda will include state, county and local officials; area veterans groups; and Dorrion’s second cousin who first suggested naming the bridge in Dorrion’s honor.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion,” said Causer, who sponsored legislation to name the bridge. “This young man served our country in both World War II and Korea and earned several badges and medals for his heroic actions. As a medic, he ultimately lost his life while tending to his wounded comrades. He died trying to save the lives of others. There is no greater calling.”
Dorrion grew up in the Eldred area, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and reenlisted in April 1949. He served as a medic with the Medical Company, 5th Regimental Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division.
He was killed in action on Nov. 4, 1950, at Kunu-ri, North Korea, while tending to his wounded comrades.
He was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with ‘V’ for Valor, Good Conduct Badge, Combat Medical Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Pacific Theater Ribbon with Star and the World War II Victory Medal.