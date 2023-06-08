Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy opening soon in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — A local husband-and-wife team with over a dozen years’ training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu plan to open their own academy in the city later this month.
Darrick Seeley, who owns the business with his wife, Tisha, said they have just a few finishing touches at the academy, located at 649 East State St., before opening. Seeley said they laid down 3,000 pounds of mats in late May.
Through their martial arts academy, the couple will provide high-quality instruction, offering the community a healthy hobby as well as an opportunity to get physically and mentally fit.
Seeley said he and the twins are into all sports, but they are especially passionate about Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), which made deciding to open an academy in Salamanca easy.
“Right now, we are driving up to the Buffalo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy where I have trained for over 15 years and help with the kids’ BJJ class,” he said. “Rather than making a trip up there all the time, we decided it would be easier to have something here. We also thought it would be great for the community to see what it’s all about.”
Tisha Seely has lived in Salamanca her entire life and Darrick Seeley has been a resident for 11 years. Now, they are raising their 14-year-old twin sons there. He also has a 20-year-old son.
On May 27, Seeley and his twins competed in the Buffalo Classic BJJ Tournament at the Buffalo RiverWorks. He said over a dozen competitors participated in the tournament, and one of the twins took gold and the other took bronze in their division.
Seeley said his passion for BJJ began years ago when his father called him one day and asked him if he would try a Jiu Jitsu class with him. He said the classes took place in the instructor’s garage at the time before he opened up the Buffalo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.
“I really enjoyed taking the classes and it was a great workout. I’ve been hooked since my first class,” he said. “Just that community of people and seeing how effective BJJ was as a martial art made me think, ‘I gotta do this,’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a modern martial arts discipline with ancient roots. According an article in Essential Jiu Jitsu and Fitness, the Brazilian-style of jiu jitsu resulted from the import of Japanese jiu jitsu and judo to the South American continent in the early 1900s, and its transformation into a new martial art-style by a core group of Brazilian pioneers.
Predominantly ground-based martial art, BJJ uses the principles of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of one’s opponent. Unlike other martial arts that focus on strikes and/or kicks, jiu jitsu focuses on close-contact “grappling” holds and techniques, and the application of chokes and joint-manipulations.
The physical benefits of jiu jitsu are immense and well-documented, the article continued. Because jiu jitsu presents a combination of dynamic and explosive movements with pressure-based isometric pushing, pulling and holding, it helps to develop increased strength and cardio, as well as promotes weight loss and improved muscle tone. It also heightens body awareness, improves balance and reactive ability.
Seeley said he is excited and can’t wait to bring BJJ to the community, saying it will be good for both kids and adults living in the area.
“I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me asking when I’ll be opening up,” he said. “At first I figured I’d have to start out small but, with so many people reaching out, I think we are jumping off to a good start.”
Seeley is currently a slot attendant at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tisha is a senior adjunct instructor of biology at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. She is also a sports book performance manager for an online gaming company and has a jewelry business called JBloom.
For more information about Salamanca Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy, email the Seeleys at salamancabjj@gmail.com.