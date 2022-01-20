OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host a free BrainDance workshop at 1 p.m. today.
In this 45-minute program, Buffalo-based teaching artist Benjamin Berry will guide participants (elders and adults with limited mobility) through multiple iterations of the exercises, including seated variations for all movements. Berry will also educate them about the many benefits of the BrainDance, and share resources so that they may continue enjoying and exploring BrainDance in their daily lives.
BrainDance is a full body and brain warm-up that can be practiced by people of all ages and levels of ability. Developed by Anne Green Gilbert of the Creative Dance Center, the BrainDance method sequences through eight fundamental movement patterns of early human development. Practicing BrainDance weekly or daily can help rewire and enhance connections within the sensorimotor system.
This workshop is free and requires no registration. For more information, contact the library’s Programming Librarian at programming@oleanlibrary.org or call 372-0200 ext. 2028.