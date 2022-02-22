BRADFORD, Pa. — The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center will hold upcoming certified nursing assistant training classes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved course provides paid training for students. Evening and weekend classes may also be available.
CNAs work alongside LPNs and RNs in nursing homes and hospitals, providing basic care for patients such as bathing, dressing and meal delivery. There are significant employment opportunities for CNAs in the Bradford and Olean areas.
Eligible students must be 18 years of age and older. Coursework includes a combination of classroom, skills lab and clinical experience. Smaller class sizes will provide an opportunity to individualize the training by giving additional attention to students, according to Patricia Bailey, nursing home administrator, Pavilion.
Upon successful completion of the training, students will take the state competency exam to become certified. Those completing the course will have the opportunity for employment openings at the Pavilion, BRMC and Olean General Hospital. After passing the Pennsylvania exam, CNAs can apply for New York state licensure if desired, Bailey noted.
“CNA positions are unique in healthcare. They allow healthcare professionals to follow their passion by taking care of patients. It can be a life-long career or a stepping stone to other healthcare positions. We are fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity and introduce a new group of students to healthcare careers,” Bailey said.
To register for the course, visit www.brmc-ogh.org/careers. For questions, call (814) 362-8293.